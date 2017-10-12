Traders Sell Morgan Stanley (MS) on Strength (MS)

Traders sold shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $30.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $70.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.74 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Morgan Stanley had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Morgan Stanley traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $49.49

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $53.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post $3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 212,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $10,036,417.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,602,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,739,301.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 25,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $1,202,803.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,708 shares in the company, valued at $9,182,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

