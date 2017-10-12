Traders Sell Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) on Strength (AMZN)

Traders sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $999.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,113.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $113.98 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Amazon.com had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $5.93 for the day and closed at $1,000.93

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,190.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $970.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $965.51. The stock has a market cap of $480.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.00). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.74, for a total value of $697,035.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,032,402.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.52, for a total transaction of $536,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at $6,444,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,083 shares of company stock worth $8,874,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

