Traders Buy Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $54.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.73 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Symantec Corporation had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Symantec Corporation traded down ($1.04) for the day and closed at $31.59

SYMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Symantec Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Symantec Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symantec Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

The company’s market cap is $19.37 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Symantec Corporation had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Symantec Corporation will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Symantec Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

In other Symantec Corporation news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $82,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,662,816 shares of company stock worth $48,437,529 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYMC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Symantec Corporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symantec Corporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec Corporation during the first quarter worth $387,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symantec Corporation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec Corporation during the first quarter worth $7,625,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Symantec Corporation

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

