Traders Buy Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $114.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.12 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Schlumberger N.V. had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Schlumberger N.V. traded down ($0.45) for the day and closed at $67.29

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Schlumberger N.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.33 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $86.00 price target on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Cowen and Company set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Schlumberger N.V. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger N.V. had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Schlumberger N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,538.58%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 149,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 165,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger N.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

