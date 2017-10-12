Traders Buy Public Storage (PSA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $52.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.70 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Public Storage had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Public Storage traded down ($0.81) for the day and closed at $213.02

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $197.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.30 and a 200 day moving average of $211.37.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.95). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.35% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post $7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.96%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald P. Spogli bought 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.59 per share, with a total value of $401,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

