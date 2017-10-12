Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Holdings in Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 187.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 158.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 326.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on Performance Food Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) traded down 0.268% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.875. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,849 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.973 and a beta of -0.27. Performance Food Group Company has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Hope bought 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $96,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,305.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wellspring Capital Partners Iv sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $141,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

