Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NTG) Shares Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Tortoise MLP Fund comprises 0.9% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Tortoise MLP Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tortoise MLP Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tortoise MLP Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Tortoise MLP Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise MLP Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE NTG) traded down 0.2727% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.3199. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,141 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

Tortoise MLP Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. It invests primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that own and operate a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets.

