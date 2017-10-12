Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU) Earns “house stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU) in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of Tlou Energy Limited (LON TLOU) opened at 8.25 on Monday. Tlou Energy Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 5.75 and a 1-year high of GBX 10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.49. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 25.08 million.

