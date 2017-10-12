Titan Machinery (TITN) Given News Impact Score of 0.16

Media stories about Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Titan Machinery earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0117441197311 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TITN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price target on Titan Machinery and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Titan Machinery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Titan Machinery (TITN) traded down 2.24% on Thursday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,139 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The stock’s market capitalization is $328.99 million. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post ($0.22) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 8,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $103,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

