TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (AGR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,812 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Avangrid worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Avangrid by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 160,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Avangrid by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 250,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Avangrid from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) opened at 48.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc is an energy and utility company. The Company operates through three segments: Networks, Renewables and Gas. The Networks segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other regulated activity originating in New York and Maine, and regulated electric distribution, electric transmission and gas distribution activities originating in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

