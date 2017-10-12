Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Purchases 1,010 Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Dick’s Sporting Goods were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,233 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,635 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,462 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price target on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Cleveland Research cut Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 20,000 shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) opened at 25.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Dick’s Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

