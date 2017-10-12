Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 1,440 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 121.0% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE HE) opened at 34.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.47. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.00 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.11%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company with its principal subsidiaries engaged in electric utility and banking businesses operating primarily in the State of Hawaii. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc (Hawaiian Electric) and ASB Hawaii, Inc (ASB Hawaii).

