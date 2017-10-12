Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Stake Decreased by Tradition Capital Management LLC

Tradition Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.9% of Tradition Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.1% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 132.0% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.64.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,957,334.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,635.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-stake-decreased-by-tradition-capital-management-llc.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) opened at 193.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average of $174.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $194.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.