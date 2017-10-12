Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $5,280,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.97, for a total transaction of $65,149.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,312 shares in the company, valued at $961,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,112. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) opened at 193.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $194.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

