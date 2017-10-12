The Sage Group plc (SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.20) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised The Sage Group plc to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 830 ($10.91) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.26) price target on shares of The Sage Group plc in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 813 ($10.69) price target on shares of The Sage Group plc in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays PLC raised The Sage Group plc to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.01) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) price target on shares of The Sage Group plc in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 735.38 ($9.67).

Shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE) opened at 728.00 on Tuesday. The Sage Group plc has a one year low of GBX 594.99 and a one year high of GBX 807.49. The firm’s market cap is GBX 7.86 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 703.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 688.17.

In other news, insider Steve Hare sold 93,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 681 ($8.95), for a total transaction of £634,256.16 ($833,889.25).

About The Sage Group plc

The Sage Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides integrated accounting, payroll and payments solutions. The Company also provides the option of solutions hosted locally and accessed on-premise. The Company’s segments include Europe, which consists of France, the United Kingdom and the Ireland, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal and Sagepay; North America, which consists of the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Brazil, Africa, Australia, the Middle East and Asia.

