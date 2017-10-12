The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $52.07 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,805 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.78% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $52,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) traded up 0.09% during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.97. 7,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.89 and a 52 week high of $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.63 and a beta of 0.91.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $151,137.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

