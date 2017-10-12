The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $48.59 Million Position in Perrigo Company (PRGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.45% of Perrigo worth $48,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,903 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,846,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,485,000 after purchasing an additional 623,370 shares during the last quarter. North Tide Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,834,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,153,000 after purchasing an additional 520,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.35. 133,294 shares of the company traded hands. Perrigo Company has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $92.71. The stock’s market capitalization is $12.46 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 51.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company will post $4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.51%.

In related news, EVP Sharon Kochan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $118,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,881.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Needham sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $321,716.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,459.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,894 shares of company stock valued at $581,320. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

