The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,149,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2,314.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,552,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,113,000 after purchasing an additional 680,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,856,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,302,000 after purchasing an additional 790,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,664 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz Company alerts:

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 78.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $76.76 and a 1-year high of $97.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/the-kraft-heinz-company-khc-shares-bought-by-argi-investment-services-llc.html.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on The Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.