Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Receives Hold Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ TXN) traded down 0.30% on Thursday, hitting $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,719 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $93.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 74% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 105,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $8,632,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,370.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellen Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,213.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,301 shares of company stock valued at $17,259,256. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,330,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,256,728,000 after buying an additional 1,683,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,400,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,031,257,000 after buying an additional 681,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,943,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,445,000 after buying an additional 573,645 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,556,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,864,000 after buying an additional 53,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 729.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,427,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,996,000 after buying an additional 10,928,410 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

