Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In other news, insider C Keith Cargill bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.15 per share, with a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) traded down 1.33% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,163 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $93.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loan, deposit account and other financial products and services to its customers. It offers a range of products and services for its business customers, including commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; medium- and long-term tax-exempt loans for municipalities and other governmental and tax-exempt entities; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

