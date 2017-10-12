TESARO, Inc. (TSRO) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of TESARO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of TESARO from $164.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of TESARO in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TESARO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Get TESARO Inc. alerts:

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 117.91 on Thursday. TESARO has a 52-week low of $106.64 and a 52-week high of $192.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average of $134.38. The firm’s market cap is $6.39 billion.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million. TESARO had a negative net margin of 1,301.19% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. TESARO’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TESARO will post ($8.63) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TESARO, Inc. (TSRO) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/tesaro-inc-tsro-research-coverage-started-at-hc-wainwright.html.

In other TESARO news, Director James O. Armitage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total transaction of $1,171,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Grant C. Bogle sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,692 shares of company stock worth $4,628,976. Corporate insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in TESARO during the second quarter worth $140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in TESARO during the second quarter worth $167,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TESARO during the first quarter worth $177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TESARO by 3,042.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in TESARO during the second quarter worth $222,000.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.