Teligent (TLGT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teligent earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.0101697144806 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Teligent in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on Teligent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on Teligent from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Teligent Inc. alerts:

Teligent (TLGT) traded down 1.85% during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 151,819 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The stock’s market capitalization is $367.33 million. Teligent has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Teligent had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Teligent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teligent will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/teligent-tlgt-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Under the Company’s own label, it markets and sells generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. In the United States it marketed 16 generic topical pharmaceutical products and four branded generic pharmaceutical products, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.