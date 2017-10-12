Telefonica SA (TEF) Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,589 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Telefonica SA worth $40,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Telefonica SA by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 113,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica SA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica SA by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica SA by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica SA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonica SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica SA in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonica SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefonica SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Telefonica SA (TEF) opened at 10.88 on Thursday. Telefonica SA has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Telefonica SA had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Analysts expect that Telefonica SA will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica SA Profile

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay).

