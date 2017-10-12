Tejon Ranch (TRC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Headlines about Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tejon Ranch earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate development and agribusiness company an impact score of 45.9274240568923 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Tejon Ranch (TRC) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,267 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm’s market cap is $394.77 million.

In other news, insider Dennis Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $59,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,454.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate-Commercial/Industrial; Real Estate-Resort/Residential; Mineral Resources; Farming Operations, and Ranch Operations. Its Real Estate-Commercial/Industrial segment is engaged in building, land lease activities, and land and building sales.

