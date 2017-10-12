Team, Inc. (TISI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “TEAM, INC. is a professional full service provider of environmental engineering, consulting, monitoring and repair services. Environmental engineering, consulting and monitoring services, primarily in air quality together with on-stream leak repair and related industrial services for piping systems and process equipment, are provided by subsidiaries of the Company through its Environmental Services business segment. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TISI. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Team from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Team from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Team from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Team from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Team (TISI) traded up 1.4272% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.6784. 345,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $378.31 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Team has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Team had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $312.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Team will post ($0.52) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $152,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis A. Waters purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,612. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $408,130. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Team in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter worth $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Team by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Team by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 990,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 151,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Team by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 189,525 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group.

