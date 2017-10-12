Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 8.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 48.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZION. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, FIG Partners boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

In related news, insider David E. Blackford sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $428,413.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger B. Porter acquired 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,087.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,623.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,118 shares of company stock worth $1,222,407. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation (ZION) opened at 47.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. Zions Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Zions Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation will post $2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $465.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

