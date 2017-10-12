Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $904,000 Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky continued to hold its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of Huron Consulting Group worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ HURN) opened at 36.25 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The stock’s market cap is $779.09 million.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.83 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post $2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a global professional services firm. The Company offers solutions in operations, advisory services, technology and analytics for healthcare, higher education, life sciences and commercial sectors. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory.

