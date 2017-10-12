Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $886,000 Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky held its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dorman Products by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Dorman Products by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $134,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,022.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-has-886000-stake-in-dorman-products-inc-dorm.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $74.50 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) opened at 69.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.65. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.91 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed and marketed approximately 155,000 different stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.