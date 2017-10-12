Teachers Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,538 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Under Armour worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,429,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,656,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,758,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Under Armour by 127.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) opened at 15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

UA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr cut Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.79 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $28.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

