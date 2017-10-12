Teachers Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 592.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 621,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 371,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 75,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) opened at 15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The firm’s market cap is $2.39 billion. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 333.83% and a negative net margin of 52.97%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Cowen and Company set a $20.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing product opportunities in areas of unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS C), and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (uncontrolled GERD), and vascular and fibrotic diseases.

