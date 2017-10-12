Teachers Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254,584 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Hill LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE EXP) opened at 107.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $73.83 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $366.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post $5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. BidaskClub raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Standpoint Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In related news, insider Gerald J. Essl sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,830.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 6,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $661,698.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,774 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

