TD Asset Management Inc. Has $45.63 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health Corporation worth $45,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 15.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation during the second quarter worth about $121,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation by 48.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in CVS Health Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on CVS Health Corporation from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CVS Health Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

In other news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 241,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $20,032,330.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,859,112.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 20,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,667,799.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,758.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,625 shares of company stock worth $58,318,431 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE CVS) opened at 73.90 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.92.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

