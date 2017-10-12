TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,408,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,906,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,554,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,258,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,403,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC, Inc, formerly Carlyle GMS Finance, Inc, is a managed and non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in the United States and middle market companies.

