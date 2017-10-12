Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 237.0% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Dan C. Middlebrooks sold 2,100 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,129.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE TRGP) opened at 47.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. The stock’s market cap is $10.30 billion. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/targa-resources-inc-trgp-holdings-lifted-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.