Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rudolph Technologies accounts for 3.7% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Rudolph Technologies worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rudolph Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rudolph Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE RTEC) traded up 0.56% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.85. 121,030 shares of the stock traded hands. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Rudolph Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

