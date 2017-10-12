Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

TTWO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Saturday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. alerts:

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ TTWO) opened at 103.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $107.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo-given-buy-rating-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 50,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 465 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $41,831.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,465 shares of company stock worth $7,677,331. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,063.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.