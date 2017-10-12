Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.
TTWO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Saturday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ TTWO) opened at 103.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $107.53.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 50,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 465 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $41,831.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,465 shares of company stock worth $7,677,331. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,063.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.
