T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Given a $72.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $72.00 target price by research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.02.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) traded down 0.07% on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,572 shares. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $63.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OZ Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the second quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 1,733,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,083,000 after buying an additional 455,847 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,887.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,865,000 after buying an additional 1,000,552 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,555,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,512,000 after buying an additional 376,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

