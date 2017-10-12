Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYRS. JMP Securities cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.84 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cann reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.37.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) traded up 0.95% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 75,873 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The firm’s market capitalization is $446.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.09) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric R. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $476,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $225,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 952,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,926,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 418,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines.

