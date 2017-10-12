Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.
Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) opened at 31.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $38.06.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Paget Leonard Alves purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,872.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.