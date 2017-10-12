Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) opened at 31.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/synchrony-financials-syf-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Paget Leonard Alves purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,872.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.