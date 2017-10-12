Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Cowen and Company Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been given a $60.00 price target by equities researchers at Cowen and Company in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.16.

Shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded up 1.35% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 312,884 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.49 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post $4.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 95.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 17.9% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 51.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

