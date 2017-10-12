Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Symantec Corporation were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Symantec Corporation by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Symantec Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Symantec Corporation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symantec Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symantec Corporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symantec Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price objective on Symantec Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Symantec Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Shares of Symantec Corporation (SYMC) opened at 31.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. Symantec Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm’s market cap is $19.37 billion.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Symantec Corporation had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Symantec Corporation’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Symantec Corporation will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Symantec Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.18%.

In other news, EVP Scott C. Taylor sold 10,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $348,720.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,553.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $82,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,662,816 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

