Swiss Re AG (SREN) Given a CHF 79 Price Target by UBS AG Analysts

Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 79 target price from investment analysts at UBS AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SREN. S&P Global set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a CHF 94 target price on Swiss Re AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Commerzbank Ag set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 89 target price on Swiss Re AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re AG in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 93.01.

Shares of Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) opened at 90.60 on Tuesday. Swiss Re AG has a one year low of CHK 81.65 and a one year high of CHK 98.50. The company has a market cap of CHK 29.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of CHK 86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of CHK 88.66.

About Swiss Re AG

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

