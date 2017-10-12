Swiss National Bank Holds Holdings in UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE)

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its stake in UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (NYSE:UVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (NYSE UVE) opened at 23.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $834.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UVE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In related news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,000 shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,664.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (UVE) is a private personal residential homeowners insurance company in Florida. The Company performs substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration, and claims processing and settlement internally. The Company’s subsidiaries include Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC).

