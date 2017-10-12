Swiss National Bank Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,094,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,445,000 after acquiring an additional 714,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 481,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ WASH) opened at 58.40 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $59.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $46.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,205 shares of company stock valued at $274,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and financial holding company. The Company is a holding company of The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly (the Bank), a Rhode Island chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two business segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

