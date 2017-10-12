Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 5,420 Shares of WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd (DOO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd (NYSEARCA:DOO) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd by 15.1% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 5,420 Shares of WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd (DOO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/susquehanna-international-group-llp-sells-5420-shares-of-wisdomtree-internationl-dvdnd-ex-fncl-fd-doo.html.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd in a report on Monday, September 4th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd Company Profile

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Internationl Dvdnd Ex Fncl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.