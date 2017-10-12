Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 624 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (BATRA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.10% of Liberty Media Corporation worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 25.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 423,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 149,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Liberty Media Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

