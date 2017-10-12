Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Superconductor Technologies Inc. manufactures and markets high-performance filters to service providers and original equipment manufacturers in the mobile wireless telecommunications industry. The company’s product, the SuperFilter, combines high-temperature superconductors with cryogenic cooling technology to produce a filter with significant advantages over conventional filters. The company was engaged primarily in research and development and generated revenues primarily from government research contracts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Superconductor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Superconductor Technologies (SCON) opened at 1.27 on Thursday. Superconductor Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.61 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Superconductor Technologies had a negative net margin of 26,445.00% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%. Analysts expect that Superconductor Technologies will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current year.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing high temperature superconductor (HTS) materials and related technologies. The Company operates through the research, development, manufacture and marketing of high performance products used in cellular base stations segment.

