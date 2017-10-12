SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SunTrust’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Easing margin pressure, rise in loan demand, initiatives to enhance revenue growth and improve efficiency as well as expected rise in lending activates (owing to the potential lesser regulations) should support the company’s profitability. Also, impressive capital deployment activities reflect strong capital position. However, its significant exposure to commercial and residential loan portfolios remain a concern. Further, expectations of slowdown in mortgage business makes us apprehensive.”

Several other analysts have also commented on STI. BidaskClub raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE STI) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.79. 1,490,028 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.32 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $46,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 543,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,655,000 after buying an additional 110,403 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1,118.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

