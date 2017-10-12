Suntrust Banks Inc. Acquires 851 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO)

Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,250.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) opened at 24.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States that develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company’s segments include Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

