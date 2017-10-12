SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.59% of SunPower Corporation worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of SunPower Corporation by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co now owns 177,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower Corporation by 62.0% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower Corporation by 109.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ SPWR) opened at 6.86 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $956.91 million. SunPower Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.58 million. SunPower Corporation had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower Corporation will post ($1.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of SunPower Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.52 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America Corporation cut their price objective on shares of SunPower Corporation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SunPower Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.22 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunPower Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

About SunPower Corporation

SunPower Corporation is a global energy company. The Company delivers complete solar solutions to residential, commercial, and power plant customers. The Company’s segments include Residential Segment, Commercial Segment and Power Plant Segment. The Residential and Commercial Segments combined are referred to as Distributed Generation.

